What we know about the MPD Thursday shootout suspect

DC police shooting (Photo: Ellison Barber)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Timothy Lionel Williams spent significant stretches of the last two decades in prisons in Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, after convictions and guilty pleas for gun-related crimes going back to 1994.



In that year, Williams robbed someone in Prince George’s County at gunpoint. A jury convicted him of robbery with a deadly weapon the next year, and a judge sentenced him to fifteen years in prison.

By the time the sentence came down, court records show Williams was dealing with a similar charge in the District of Columbia.



Williams did not complete the fifteen year term. In 2008, MPD detectives searched the home he shared with his parents on Maryland Avenue, believing he might have been involved in the still-unsolved murder of Reginald Anthony Holmes in 2005.



Federal court records show the detectives found a .45 caliber handgun in a laundry bag belonging to Williams. They didn’t find evidence tying him to the murder, but had him charged in federal court as a felon in unlawful possession of a weapon.



Prosecutors recommended a ten year sentence, but the judge in that case gave Williams eight years.



Williams began his sentence at CI Rivers in Winton, North Carolina, Bureau of Prisons records show. But he did not complete it there. A prison employee told WUSA9 on Friday night that Williams was transferred at some point to the lower-security prison in Loretto, Pennsylvania.



Officials at Loretto did not immediately return requests for comment about how long Williams was incarcerated there, and BOP records are unclear about when he was released.



MPD officials have not yet said when Williams returned to D.C., or what he did here. In an initial release the department said he had no fixed address.

