What the duck?!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. artist installed 100 light-up plastic ducks in a small park on the corner of Wisconsin and Nebraska avenues, just to see how people would react.



The one hundred ducks deployed in formation in the park along Wisconsin Avenue are impossible to miss, and somehow harder to explain.



"I really like the black one over there that says goose all over it," said duck admirer Sara Hoverter, who agreed that the word "goose" written on a plastic duck was very misleading.

"Its just so... random. In every way shape and form," said another duck admirer Ale Topa.

Even WUSA9's Garrett Haake was confused.



"When my bosses asked me to check out a park full of 100 packing tape, light-up ducks, I had a lot of questions," said Haake.



He found artist Theodore Carter wandering amongst his flock.



When asked why the ducks, Carter said "its an easy shape to make with packing tape. The mold was an old duck decoy my grandfather had in his studio. And he was an artist, so its meaningful to me and easy to make."



Carter makes his ducks with tape, an LED light and whatever else he can find around the house. He won’t say how much they cost.



The project’s only goal – to get people to stop and smile.



"I’m really enjoying it," said Carter. "I really like seeing people interact, and take a look and kids are running around...its great."

