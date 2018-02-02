What is a FISA warrant?

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, walks away from a meeting with House GOP members, on Capitol Hill January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It is Washington's most secret court. Underground U.S. District Court on Constitution Avenue, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court is now up for debate.

It is known as "FISA Court" for the act of law that created it. The Nunes memo claims President Obama's Justice Department abused a FISA warrant to spy on Trump Campaign Advisor Carter Page.

“I have an obligation to the American people,” said Rep. Devin Nunes of California on Fox News. “When we see FISA abuse the American citizens that are represented before this have to be protected.”

Critics are calling out the court for folding to the government's warrant request. FISA warrants must have probable cause that someone on American soil is acting as a foreign agent.

"No FISA Warrant is on a single piece of information,” said CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Fran Townsend. “It’s a mosaic."

