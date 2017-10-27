Weekend coastal storm brings a miserable Sunday

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Halloween weekend's forecast brings an unfriendly weather creature to the east coast -- a strengthening coastal low. For the Mid-Atlantic, this means periods of rain, gusty winds, and crashing temps.





The two weekend days will feature starkly contrasting weather scenarios. In the metro area Saturday - expect morning sunshine to give way to afternoon clouds with periods of rain and showers holding off until Saturday evening at the earliest, more likely Sunday night after midnight.



High temperatures Sunday will be at midnight in the 60s and the daytime temperatures will continue falling through the 50s and into the 40s as the day progresses. Although the entire day is not a constant steady rain for everyone, there will be plenty of wet times, especially east of I-95. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon hours, picking up even more into Sunday night.







Here's the forecast for the Skins at Fedex Field - bring both the rain gear and extra warm layers. We're expecting temps in the 40s and 50s with periods of rain and showers continuing.





Rain totals will range from 0.5" to 1"+. If the low ends up stronger and closer to us, those totals could increase Sunday night. The "windiest" time frame will be Sunday night into early Monday morning, when winds could gust 30 - 40mph.

