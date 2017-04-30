UPDATE: Jarrius Robertson's liver transplant surgery begins

NEW ORLEANS -- He's the smiling, trash talking, charismatic face of the Saints, but Jarrius Robertson has been fighting for his life for 15 years.

Today, that could change.

Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father posted to twitter today saying that Jarrius is in surgery around 7 a.m. The procedure will take about 8-to-10 hours.

In a video posted to Facebook by Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father, Jordy, it was announced that his 15-year-old son will receive a life-saving liver transplant.

"We finally got our hero," Jordy said, declaring it national JJ day. "As a parent, I prayed for this day, that this day would come. So I need everyone to lift us up in prayer, to pray with us."

Jarrius lives with biliary artesia, a liver disease that slows his growth.

"This starts a new life for us," Jarrius' father said. "If he's ready, I'm ready."

