(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - The Washington Redskins have fired general manager Scot McCloughan.

On Thursday night, the Redskins tweeted out a statement from Redskins President Bruce Allen.

A statement from Redskins President Bruce Allen. pic.twitter.com/7GAEXOGIvQ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 10, 2017

The following is the full statement from Allen:

"The Washington Redskins have released Scot Mcloughan from the organization effective immediately. We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL draft."

McCloughan, 46, served as GM for the past two years. After Allen announced the day McCloughan was hired that the new GM would have full control over personnel decisions, there were splits in the front office on a number of issues. He did not attend the scouting combine, with a spokesman saying it was for family matters.

