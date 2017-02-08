Waldorf man suffers heart attack, saved by off-duty firefighter

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - On Tuesday afternoon, Darrin Shope formally met Daryle Barnett for the first time. But their lives had already been intertwined in an immensely personal way.

"I owe you my life dude," said Shope, as he shook Barnett's hand.

The two first interacted more than a week earlier on January 30, when Darrin was at the Walford Health and Fitness Center with his wife, Tammi. The couple explained that the day began normal with a routine workout, before things changed forever.

"He was doing fine," said Tammi. "Ten seconds later, I turned around and looked at him, and he was laying in the middle of the floor between two ellipticals."

Darrin had suffered from a "widow maker," an especially dangerous type of heart attack. He quickly went into cardiac arrest, and lost his pulse.

"I was technically dead," he said. "Laying here on the floor."

Immediately people at the gym jumped into action. That included Barnett, who was sitting in the sauna when Darrin first collapsed. Barnett, who was off duty at the time, is a DC Firefighter.

"It's quite amazing to see this young man standing here," he laughed. "Everything kind of happened so fast."

With the "widow maker," time is pressing, and often people die if they don't receive help quickly. It's likely Shope would not be here if Barnett didn't take action.

"If it wasn't for him," said Tammi. "I wouldn't have a husband, my kids wouldn't have a father, and my grandkids wouldn't have a grandfather."

Barnett wasn't alone in coming to Darrin's aid. Staff at the gym said others came and assisted, including two sisters who had just lost their father to a heart attack just months earlier. The gym employees also jumped into action, moving equipment out of the way.

"These people will be my angels forever," said Shope. "And basically if there's anything I could do for them, that's the key."

As for Barnett, he said the action was just "another day" for a firefighter.

"What was in my head," he said. "Was you have a duty to act. So you got a job to do. But I never came to the gym thinking that I'd have to do my job."

