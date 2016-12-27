Volunteer FD donates $500,000 to local non-profits

MIDDLEBURG, VA (WUSA9) - A local volunteer fire department has dissolved, but not before surprising a dozen non-profits with $500,000 worth of donations.

The Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department officially disbanded in the middle of December due to a lack of volunteers. MVFD Boardmember, and Middleburg Mayor, Betsy Davis said the area is now served by career firefighters from Loudoun County.

Davis served as a volunteer with the fire department for close to 40 years. She said the department's bylaws required that it donate the rest of its money to local non-profits if it were to ever dissolve.

So, the department gave money to local churches, a food bank and other charities.

The Middleburg Community Center received $150,000.

"It's a significant amount of money that can really go a long way," said the community center's executive director Katy Tyrrell.

A committee of people associated with the MVFD's board decided which non-profits should receive money. The committee included Davis, Chief Charles Wallace, longtime firefighter Edward "Snooks" Swain, Bruce Gilbert and Erik Scheps.

Davis told WUSA9 the committee felt each non-profit selected would be able to make a major impact in the community.

"I kind of compare it to organ donation," she said of MVFD's donation. "You're no longer here, but maybe what you give or what you have can help somebody else going forward."