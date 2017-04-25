Wounded veterans get specialized mobile chairs

TYSONS CORNER, VA (WUSA9) - A Northern Virginia company is doing its part to help members of the military who are dealing with permanent disabilities.



PenFed Credit Union, of Tysons Corner, made a donation of $30,000 to the St. Louis-based non-profit group "Segs4Vets."



Segs4Vets awards ALLY Chairs to men and women who suffered injuries while serving in either Iraq or Afghanistan. ALLY Chairs, which are adapted seated Segways, work with the use of two wheels. They allow users to dictate their movements with their core muscles.



"It responds to the body unlike any other device in the world," said Segs4Vets co-founder Jerry Kerr.

Veteran Cedric King received an ALLY Chair Tuesday morning. King told WUSA9 the ALLY Chairs allow him to be more mobile than ever before.



"I should have the freedom that I fought for and I believe that is what this gives me," he said.



Veteran Chris Walker has been using an ALLY Chair for years. He said he loves the device.



"This one gives me the ability to move in a crowd of people whereas a normal power chair won't do that," he said.

PenFed Credit Union President and CEO James Schenck said his company was happy to help Segs4Vets with its mission.



"We are the nation we are today because of the men and women who volunteer to serve in our armed forces," he said.



Schenck said insurance does not cover the chairs. He added they typically cost $15,000 a piece.



Segs4Vets said the ALLY Chairs are only made available to veterans.

