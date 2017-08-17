Woman sentenced after admitting to pouring Windex, Ajax into office coffee maker

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - A Virginia woman who admitted to poisoning her coworkers has been sentenced to three and a half in prison, the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Mayda E. Rivera-Juarez was sentenced on one count of adulteration of food with intent to injure or kill.

RELATED: Woman poured cleaner in office coffee maker for weeks, employees say

In January 2016, employees at Jas Forwarding Worldwide Inc. began experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, and other physical ailments. One of the employees noticed that his symptoms usually came on soon after drinking coffee from his workplace breakroom.

In October 2016, the victim reported his suspicions that someone was tampering with the coffee machine to his supervisor. Officials say the supervisor reviewed security camera footage in the breakroom and saw Rivera Juarez pouring Windex into the water reservoir of the office coffee maker.

She was then terminated from the company.

Later, Rivera-Juarez admitted that she intentionally put Windex in the coffee machine in an attempt to make her supervisor sick. She also told the detective that she had also put Ajax dish soap in the coffee machine on a prior occasion and that she had poured Ajax dish soap directly into her supervisor’s coffee cup.

She pleaded guilty to the offense on February 27, 2017 and was sentenced to three years and six months in the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Upon her release, Rivera Juarez will be placed on three years of post-release supervision.

© 2017 WUSA-TV