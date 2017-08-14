Woman dragged into Va. woods during attempted sex assault

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - A 22-year-old woman was dragged into a wooded area in Reston, Va. during an attempted sexual assaulted on Monday afternoon.

Police say the woman was walking in the 12000 block of North Shore Drive around 2:30 p.m. when an unknown man came up behind her. The woman was dragged into a nearby woods where the man tried to remove her clothes. Police say the man suddenly left.

The man was last seen fleeing the area, driving a grey or silver Hyundai. Police say the license plate on the Hyundai is thought to begin with the letter "V."

Officers are on the scene and continue to investigate.

