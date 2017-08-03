Woman, 2 kids held captive for 2 years in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A man in Spotsylvania County is accused of holding a woman and two children captive inside a home for more than two years, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore,43, is being charged with abduction and assault

Deputies said they were making a welfare check Saturday at a home located on Mine Road in Fredericksburg, when the victims ran out a side door.

The children are 8 and 11, and have never been to school. They are now staying with other relatives, officials said.

The woman is hospitalized with what investigators are calling untreated health issues.

