Williamsburg man caught with loaded handgun at Dulles Airport

WASHINGTON DC (WVEC) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Williamsburg man from bringing a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at a Washington Dulles International Airport checkpoint on Monday.

The man was stopped by TSA officers, who spotted the .40 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets as he entered the airport checkpoint.

TSA officers contacted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

The man was ticketed to fly to Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

TSA is using this incident as a reminder that there is a proper way to travel with a firearm. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms, so travelers should contact their airline for more information.

