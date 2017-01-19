Wife missing after man forced to drive to ATM at gunpoint

PETERSBURG, VA. (AP) - Authorities say a 76-year-old Virginia woman is missing after her husband was forced to drive to an ATM at gunpoint.

News outlets report that Petersburg police say 32-year-old Kristopher Jones forced Alfred Woodard to drive to an ATM. The ATM transaction failed, so they went to a bank, but police were called after Woodard said he was being robbed. Jones drove off and police say they lost him after a chase.

At Woodard's home, police say they found signs of a struggle and discovered his wife, Minnie, was missing. Police say she may need medical attention.

Police say they later found Jones' girlfriend, 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo, dead inside an apartment complex near the Woodard's home.

