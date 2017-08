(Photo: Vice News)

LYNCHBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Christopher Cantwell, the white supremacist at the center of that Vice News video posted to social media, has turned himself in to police.

There were warrants out for his arrest in Charlottesville because of the violence that followed the protests.

Cantwell is being held in a jail in Lynchburg, Va.

