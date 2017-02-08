WANTED: Convicted sex offender released from VA. jail

(Photo: US Marshals)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WUSA9) -- US Marshals are searching for a convicted sex offender from Virginia who was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas but never showed up.

According to the US Marshals, Matthew Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia on Febuary 2, 2017. Stager was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas the same day. He did not show up in Texas and his whereabouts are not known.

Officials say Stager has no specific ties to the Hampton Roads area, however it is possible that he is in the area he recently traveled through. Stager has connection to multiple states around the country.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

