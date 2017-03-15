WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Virginia supports Hawaii lawsuit against revised travel ban

WUSA 11:14 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - Virginia's attorney general is supporting Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Tuesday that he joined 13 other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief Monday in the District Court for Hawaii. Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the revised travel ban. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

The attorneys general argue that the revised ban retains the unconstitutional components of the original order, including a broad ban on entry by nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries and a suspension of the refugee program.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories