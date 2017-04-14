Vandals damage Virginia cemetery

(Photo: Warrenton Police Dept.)

WARRENTON, VA (WUSA9) - Fifty to 100 headstones at a cemetery in Virginia were damaged by vandals, Warrenton police said.

They are continuing to investigate the crime scene at Warrenton Cemetery off Keith Street. They caution, the number of damaged headstones could increase. But, the headstones damaged so far do not appear to have a connection to each other.





Police believe the vandals struck sometime in the night between Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13.

If you have any information, call Warrenton Police at 540-428-9587.

