Va. taskforce activated, heading to Texas

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - A Virginia Taskforce has been activated as a water rescue team and will head to Texas Sunday afternoon in support of Harvey.

RELATED: Federal government plans years-long recovery effort in states hit by Harvey

The rescue team has been activated by FEMA and will arrive in Texas in support of Harvey.

Fourteen members are expected to leave the area around 3 p.m. It is unknown at this time where the team will be headed.

As Harvey continues to slam Texas and head toward Louisiana, federal officials say they're partnering with local and state officials to help residents facing severe flooding. At least two people were killed by Sunday.

President Trump said early Sunday that he will visit to Texas as soon as he can make the trip without causing disruption. "The focus must be on life and safety,'' he tweeted.

Local officials said they’re particularly concerned about catastrophic flooding. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to heed the warning of local officials.

Long also warned residents to listen to local officials for instructions whether its evacuating or sheltering in place.

“My heart goes out to the people in Texas who are going to go through a very difficult situation," he said. “This is going to be a very dangerous and frustrating event. It’s already dangerous, but it’s going to be a very a frustrating event.”

USATODAY