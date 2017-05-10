WUSA
Va. student charged after making threats against Dominion HS

WUSA 2:56 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

LOUNDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A 16-year-old student at Dominion High School was arrested Wednesday after he made threats against the school, according to the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office.

On May 2, a school resource officer learned about social media posts made by the student.

Deputies did locate firearms inside a home that belonged to a relative. However, after an investigation, officials said there was no threat to the school.

The teen was charged with making threats by writing or electronic message to kill or do harm. He is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. 

