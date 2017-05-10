Va. student charged after making threats against Dominion HS

Generic classroom (Photo: David Fischer via Getty Images)

LOUNDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A 16-year-old student at Dominion High School was arrested Wednesday after he made threats against the school, according to the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office.

On May 2, a school resource officer learned about social media posts made by the student.

Deputies did locate firearms inside a home that belonged to a relative. However, after an investigation, officials said there was no threat to the school.

The teen was charged with making threats by writing or electronic message to kill or do harm. He is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

