Va. sheriff's office receives gift for K9

STAFFORD, VA (WUSA9) - A Virginia sheriff's department recently got a gift from a national non-profit that helps protect police K9's.



Massachusetts-based non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s (VIK9s), sent the Stafford County Sheriff's Office a vest for one of its K9s earlier this week.

VIK9s gathers donations for bullet and stab protective vests that can protect dogs that serve law enforcement agencies. According to VIK9s, each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234.



Stafford County K9 Steel will get to wear the VIK9s vest. His partner, Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy Baris Demirci, said he was happy the dog has extra protection.

"It's nice to know that he has the equipment that he needs to get home safe with me at the end of the night," Demirci said.



Steel's vest is in honor of another police K9 named Ty. Ty died while serving the California City Police Department.



"That K9 has passed, but he gets to continue to give some sort of service by giving a vest to Steel," Demirci said.



