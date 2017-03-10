Va. Sheriff's deputy killed in crash with tractor trailer

HILLSVILLE, VA. (AP) - Authorities say a Carroll County sheriff's deputy has died after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of Interstate 77 and Route 58 in the Hillsville area. Police say the deputy was responding to help a fellow deputy and state trooper with an ongoing pursuit.

Officials say the deputy, identified by the sheriff's office as 32-year-old Curtis Bartlett, was traveling on Route 58 with emergency lights and siren activated when his cruiser hit a tractor trailer turning onto Route 58 from the I-77 exit ramp. Police say the deputy died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

State police are investigating the crash.

© 2017 Associated Press