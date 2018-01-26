Va. ringleader of credit card fraud scheme sentenced to 9 years

(Photo: KGW)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - The ringleader of a Virginia credit card fraud and identity theft scheme was sentenced to 9 years in prison on Friday.

Court documents say that Travon Williams, 33, organized and led a conspiracy of 2 and a half years where members purchased thousands of stolen credit and debit cards, encoded stolen numbers onto the cards, and then used them to buy gift cards, cartons of cigarettes, and other merchandise.

The group made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling cigarettes to New York City buyers. Williams made $415,000 himself.

The 11 other defendants also pleaded guilty. Some have been sentenced, while others are still awaiting sentencing.

© 2018 WUSA-TV