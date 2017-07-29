Va. residents fight against Dominion Power

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
Sheffield Lake woman describes being attacked by pet boa
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Dare County Issues Evacuation Order for Hatteras Island Visitors
-
Ellicott City, one year after the flood
-
3 wounded after gunman opens fire in Va.
-
Vote on name change for J.E.B Stuart High School
-
Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after norovirus outbreak
-
Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam
-
An Army veteran's dying wish is to hear from you
More Stories
-
Why don't tractor trailers have side guards?Jul 28, 2017, 3:01 p.m.
-
Police are investigating the rape of a 26-year-old…Jul 30, 2017, 12:50 a.m.
-
Humane Rescue needs supplies after flooding in dog densJul 29, 2017, 1:07 p.m.