Va. man assaults wife with hatchet, takes his own life with chainsaw

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - A 76-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after police say her 70-year-old husband assaulted her with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw.

Police were called to a home Springfield Hills Drive for the report of a domestic dispute around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with injuries from the blunt force end of a hatchet and a man in the garage suffering from life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE (2/2): Male suspect passed away from self-inflicted injuries that appear to be from a chainsaw. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/UmFwAm6EO1 — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) November 1, 2017

A family member came to the home and was unable to open the front door. Police say the family member pushed opened the door and saw the man assaulting his wife in the foyer.

The family member was able to rescue the victim and take her outside. The man followed them outside where they struggled over the weapon. The man eventually returned to the home and shut the door.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where police say he later died.

No further details have been released at this time.

