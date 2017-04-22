Va. high school prom raises money for cancer research

(Photo: WUSA9's Matt Yurus) (Photo: Yurus, Matt)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Freedom High School in Loudoun County sacrificed a fancy prom for the second year in a row to raise tens of thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research.

In the spring of 2015, the school's principal, Doug Fulton, decided to narrow its charity work. He decided to do one or two fundraisers well. After all, less can be more.

Having been hit hard by pediatric cancer at the school and in the community, Fulton partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It was creative student leadership, however, that came up with the idea of using almost all the ticket revenue generated from the $60 - $70 prom ticket for pediatric cancer treatment as opposed to a $20,000 to $30,000 prom at a nice hotel.

Following in the footsteps of Loudoun County High School, four or five other high schools across the country are taking what St. Jude calls the "prom challenge."

Last year, the students raised $48,000. Fulton hopes his year yields similar results.

