Va family worried about father in detention

A Virginia family is worried about new immigration rules issued Tuesday that call for deporting any individual who's in the country illegally. This includes if they are convicted, charged even suspected of a crime.

He’s never going to see me again,” says a 9-year-old.

“The message from this White House and from the DHS is that those people who are in this country and pose a threat to our public safety, or have committed a crime, will be the first to go and we will be aggressively making sure that, that occurs,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to reporters.

The crimes that could trigger deportation could include things as minor as traffic infractions. New rules also call for sending some immigrants caught crossing the Mexican border back to Mexico, no matter where they are originally from.

It’s being reported the new rules do not affect the group known as "Dreamers,” those are individuals who were brought here illegally as children. President Obama moved in 2012 to protect them from deportation.

Democrats and immigrant groups are outraged. They say the new policy treats a hardened criminal the same way as a parent. It’s what a Virginia family in Frederick County says they’re going through right now.

"I feel like he's never going to come back and he's never going to see me again. He's going to forget about me,” said 9-year-old Angoli before looking down and crying.

She was born in the United States. Her father, Francisco Montufar, has been in a Pennsylvania jail for about two weeks now and may be deported.

WUSA9 was told the undocumented 35-year-old from Guatemala has been in the United States for at least 10-years, but was caught on Feb. 6 driving at work without a license. The family says this happened in the Mechanicsville, Pa. area.

"He can't get a license because he has no path to green card,” said Montufar’s Immigration Attorney, Anthony Parker over FaceTime. He’s based in Harrisburg, Pa.

Under the new administration's executive order, those with deportation orders are targets for removal. Parker says ICE is now holding the Virginia dad because of a 2005 deportation order Montufar allegedly didn't know existed.

"I’ve known them. The family, Francisco: he's not a criminal. He's a hardworking man that gets up. Every morning to provide for his family,” said family friend Laira Alba.

Montufar’s brother says he doesn’t believe this is right. He’s heartbroken and says his brother only has a few traffic violations on his record. He also says Montufar’s work is paying for his niece’s doctor bills. We’re told she is sick.

President Obama reportedly deported more undocumented people than any other President, so why the anger and fear now? Montufar's attorney slammed the GOP under Obama and now Trump.



"They're saying he was issuing too many executive orders and that any immigration reform needs to go through congress.

Now, President Trump is issuing executive order after executive order and the GOP is fine with that and it's not the immigration reform we need,” said Parker.

"It's getting harder,” said Alba, who tells WUSA9 many friends are now terrified to go out. “We do understand and we do agree, you know, whoever has a criminal record and if they've committed crime in this country, like President says, they need to be sent back; but for hard working people that are paying their taxes and making living and providing to this country, it’s just not fair,” Alba said.

Parker says Montufar left Guatemala because gangs threated to kill him if he did not join. They are now seeking an asylum hearing.

(© 2017 WUSA)