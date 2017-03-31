Va. dad volunteers to hike highest point in Shenandoah for daughter

GREAT FALLS, VA. (WUSA9) - On the trails of Great Falls National Park, there's Lou Brooks and his daughter Aly. The two walk together. Aly reaches for his hand.

"Where are we going daddy?" That's a question she has asked her father three times already.

"We're going to for a walk," he said calmly.

Brooks says he isn't bothered by repeated questions. His 13-year-old suffers from autism and cerebral palsy, so she doesn't always understand social cues.

On Saturday, Brooks, along with his daughter and volunteers, will hike to the highest point of the Shenandoah National Park.

They're raising awareness about autism and its impact on families.

"It symbolizes a challenge everyday like people like Aly go through on a daily basis. The challenge of overcoming obstacles," said Brooks.

The beginning of April is the start of Autism Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1 in 45 children with be diagnosed in the disease. Brooks says he's been overwhelmed by the support and now in its third year, the hike has already raised $5000.00 in donations.

If you're interested in participating, you can still signup.

