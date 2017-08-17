Va. Confederate statue vandalized overnight

LEESBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after the Confederate statue on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds in Leesburg, Va.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says was spray painted with graffiti that included obscene language. Officials believe the vandalism happened after midnight on August 17.

Now, crews are working to remove the graffiti. Officials say there was no permanent damage to the statue.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

