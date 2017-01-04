Va. company to launch satellite with SpaceX

Space X's Falcon 9 rocket as it lifts off from space launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida June 28, 2015 with a Dragon CRS7 spacecraft. (BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRUCE WEAVER, This content is subject to copyright.)

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - The Satellite Network Operations Center at Iridium is rehearsing for a new satellite to be launched on a SpaceX rocket that will start replacing an aging commercial constellation.

Iridium, a company out of McLean, Virginia, worked with SpaceX to launch the first of 10 new satellites on the Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

It’s all part of the new $3 billion NEXT constellation, a mission geared at replacing the aging commercial constellation being called the ‘largest tech refresh out there.’

The satellite swap, where 66 new satellites will replace old ones currently in orbit, is the largest and most complex of its kind. Engineers compare it to changing the tire on a car moving at 17,000 mph.

For the first time ever, these new satellites will track aircrafts in real time, in hopes of preventing disappearing planes like MH-370 that vanished over the Indian Ocean in 2014.

The actual launch will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8.