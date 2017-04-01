Two people shot during rap concert at Va. Motorsports Park

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

PETERSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a rap concert at the Virginia Motorsports Park, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Initial shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. near the concert’s stage then additional shots were fired at various locations in the park.

Officials said 10 – 12,000 people were gathered for the show.

No deputies were shot during the incident.

There are no suspects at this time and an arrest has not yet been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

