Two hurt in small plane crash

Photo: Jeff Poindexter (Photo: Jeff Poindexter)

CULPEPER, VA (WUSA9) - Two people were injured after a small plane crashed at the Culpeper Regional Airport in Culpeper County, Virginia, the state police said.

One person was airlifted and another was transported to local hospitals.

The 1949 North American T6G crashed around 1:40 Saturday afternoon as it was attempting to land at the airport. It ran off the side of the runway and overturned.

The pilot was identified as Daniel Allen Haug, 56, of Culpeper, and the passenger was John Reed Reavis Jr., 74, of Bristow.

The Virginia State Police and the FAA are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

© 2017 WUSA-TV