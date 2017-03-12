2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Prince William Parkway

PRINCE WILLIAM, CO (WUSA9) - Two men are dead and one is injured after a driver lost control of his car and collided with another vehicle on Prince William County Parkway Saturday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., police responded to Prince William Parkway between I-95 and York Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a two-car accident.

Police say Kevin Jonathan Martinez, 20, and Miguel Montae Griffith, 24, died as a result of the crash.

According to the authorities, Martinez, the driver of a Honda Civic, was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway between York Drive/Summerland Drive and the I-95 northbound on ramp at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Civic then veered across the median onto the eastbound side of the roadway and hit a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage.

The driver of the Mitsubishi has been identified as a 30-year-old Manassas, Va. man. Montae was the passenger.

Martinez and Monate were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs are a factor. Police are still investigating.

