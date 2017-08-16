Truck hits, kills woman near her mailbox in Fairfax County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A woman is dead after being hit by a truck near her mailbox in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

Police are investigating after 46-year-old Glenda Quiroz was hit and killed by a pick-up truck while she was standing at her mailbox in the 7000 block of Beulah Street in Alexandria.

The investigation shows that a 2013 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck was going southbound on Beulah Street from Franconia-Springfield Parkway when the driver had a possible medical emergency. The truck left the road and then hit the victim while he was trying to correct the mistake.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

If anyone has information related to this crash, please contact detectives via the CRU witness phone line: 703-280-0543, or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637). Anonymous Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

