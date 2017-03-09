Tractor-trailer crash causes closures on SB I-495 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, VA. (WUSA9) - A tractor-trailer crash caused closures in the Springfield area on the southbound I-495 ramp to southbound I-95, Virginia State police said. Traffic is no longer blocked in the area.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-495 ramp to southbound I-95, authorities stated. The tractor-trailer was on its side. It took several hours for it to be turned up right.

Police said the driver has been transported, however there is no information on the status of injuries.

