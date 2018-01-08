Teen enters guilty plea in gang-related murder of 15-year-old

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A year after the gang murder of 15-year-old Damaris Rivas, an 18-year-old has pleaded guilty, officials said.

Venus Iraheta, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and abduction.

Rivas, who was from Gaithersburg, Md., was killed in January 2017. Her body was found a month later in Springfield, Va.

Officials said Iraheta was one of 10 suspects charged in the murder. She is believed to be the ringleader in the M-S 13 gang murder of Rivas.

