Suspect killed in Va. hostage situation identified

WUSA 10:40 AM. EST January 17, 2017

HERDON, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County police have released the identity of the man shot and killed after they said he trapped a hostage in a burning home.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane. Two men drove themselves to the hospital as police negotiated with 32-year-old Mohammad Azim Doudzai, who was holed up inside the home and refused to surrender.

At some point during negotiations, police received a 911 call from inside the home from a man who said was being held hostage.

Officers then confronted Doudzai at the front door of the home.

According to police, Doudzai went back inside at least once, and officers tried to subdue him with a TASER and a 40mm foam bullet. When those measures failed, an officer shot the suspect.

Firefighters quickly moved to put down the flames, and EMTs tended to the alleged hostage.

The suspect died a short time later at an area hospital.

Officials said the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on routine administrative leave, pending an investigation.

