Strong winds cause road closures after down trees, wires

Strong winds down trees and scatter debris throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

WUSA 6:21 AM. EST February 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Strong winds caused several road closures throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia early Monday morning due to down trees and wires.

Arlington Police: 

  • NB S. Glebe at S. Eads St.  is closed for down tree and wires.

Fairfax County Police:

  • Great Falls St. and Magarity Rd. are closed for 8-10 hours due to down wires.
  • Annandale Rd. at Wayne Dr. large tree across road. Road shut down both directions
  • 817 Walker Rd.
  • Clifton Rd at Brimstone Rd.
  • Guinea Rd. at Dahlgreen Pl.
  • Maple Ave and Laurel St. in Fairfax

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue:

  • Eggert Dr, just off MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John
  • MacArthur Blvd near 81st St, Cabin John,
  • Seven Locks Rd & Carter Rd, tree down blocking road
  • Winston Dr & River Rd, Bethesda, tree/pole/wires down across road, road BLOCKED

There are several reports of trees into house in Montgomery County:

  • 7 Hines Ct, Olney, MD.
  • 4900 block of Montgomery Ave, Glen Echo, MD.
  • 3500 block of Thornapple St, Chevy Chase, MD.
  • 19300 block of Hottinger Cir, Germantown, MD.
  • Hines Rd and Cashell Rd.

