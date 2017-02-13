Strong winds cause road closures after down trees, wires

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Strong winds caused several road closures throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia early Monday morning due to down trees and wires.

Downed,dangling wire shuts down intersection at Great Falls St.& Magarity Rd.in #FairfaxCo.Residents in dark.6-8 hrs for cleanup/restoration pic.twitter.com/arH42cmmuN — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) February 13, 2017

Arlington Police:

NB S. Glebe at S. Eads St. is closed for down tree and wires.

Fairfax County Police:

Great Falls St. and Magarity Rd. are closed for 8-10 hours due to down wires.

Annandale Rd. at Wayne Dr. large tree across road. Road shut down both directions

817 Walker Rd.

Clifton Rd at Brimstone Rd.

Guinea Rd. at Dahlgreen Pl.

Maple Ave and Laurel St. in Fairfax

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue:

Eggert Dr, just off MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John

MacArthur Blvd near 81st St, Cabin John,

Seven Locks Rd & Carter Rd, tree down blocking road

Winston Dr & River Rd, Bethesda, tree/pole/wires down across road, road BLOCKED

There are several reports of trees into house in Montgomery County:

7 Hines Ct, Olney, MD.

4900 block of Montgomery Ave, Glen Echo, MD.

3500 block of Thornapple St, Chevy Chase, MD.

19300 block of Hottinger Cir, Germantown, MD.

Hines Rd and Cashell Rd.

