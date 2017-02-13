Strong winds cause road closures after down trees, wires

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Strong winds caused several road closures throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia early Monday morning due to down trees and wires.
Downed,dangling wire shuts down intersection at Great Falls St.& Magarity Rd.in #FairfaxCo.Residents in dark.6-8 hrs for cleanup/restoration pic.twitter.com/arH42cmmuN— Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) February 13, 2017
Arlington Police:
- NB S. Glebe at S. Eads St. is closed for down tree and wires.
Fairfax County Police:
- Great Falls St. and Magarity Rd. are closed for 8-10 hours due to down wires.
- Annandale Rd. at Wayne Dr. large tree across road. Road shut down both directions
- 817 Walker Rd.
- Clifton Rd at Brimstone Rd.
- Guinea Rd. at Dahlgreen Pl.
- Maple Ave and Laurel St. in Fairfax
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue:
- Eggert Dr, just off MacArthur Blvd, Cabin John
- MacArthur Blvd near 81st St, Cabin John,
- Seven Locks Rd & Carter Rd, tree down blocking road
- Winston Dr & River Rd, Bethesda, tree/pole/wires down across road, road BLOCKED
There are several reports of trees into house in Montgomery County:
- 7 Hines Ct, Olney, MD.
- 4900 block of Montgomery Ave, Glen Echo, MD.
- 3500 block of Thornapple St, Chevy Chase, MD.
- 19300 block of Hottinger Cir, Germantown, MD.
- Hines Rd and Cashell Rd.
