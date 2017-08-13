Strangers cried together for Heather Heyer

Organizers canceled a planned Sunday UVA vigil, but that didn't stop dozens of people from gathering to mourn Charlottesville victim, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The original plan was to march from the University of Virginia Rotunda to Emancipation Park, where the controversial Robert E. Lee statue still stands.

Instead, mourners went to the site of Saturday's horrific crash, near Fourth St. SE and E. Water Street.

That's where chalk-written notes of prayers with Heather's name cover the ground. There's a blanket of flowers and candles.

WUSA 9's camera was there as people sobbed with their heads in their hands and while embracing one another. Moments before breaking down in tears, one man told the crowd was standing next to Heyer just the day before.

"This is what happens when you give White Supremacy a pass.... Pay attention," he shouted.

He's referring to a post that Heyer made on her Facebook page last November. It reads, "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention."

Heyer's childhood friend reposted this adding, "Just saw her not too long ago. Someone who had not a bit of racial hate in her body. RIP Heather."

On camera Sunday, that childhood friend, Felicia Venita Correa said, "I don't see a difference in her and somebody who died in Iraq or somebody who died in 9/11. It was still a terrorist attack."

Loved ones said Heyer worked as a paralegal and fought discrimination when she could. On a GoFundMe account created for Heyer, her mother said, "She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her."

The GoFundMe account amassed more than $223,000 by Sunday night. Correa told WUSA 9 the family decided to discontinue to the account after reaching well over their goal. They're hoping to fundraise for the other victims and survivors as well.

