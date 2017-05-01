Stafford domestic-related incident under investigation

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA9)

STAFFORD, VA. (WUSA9) - A domestic-related incident is under investigation in the Hampton Oaks in Stafford, Va. Monday morning, Stafford Fire said.

The incident happened around 9:18 a.m. in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood, officials said.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

.@wusa9 Stafford Fire Latest: Begins as domestic dispute at 9:18 AM in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood. Sheriff's Office and Fire now on scene @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/M0wcjECteV — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) May 1, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV