WUSA
Close

Stafford domestic-related incident under investigation

WUSA 10:59 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

STAFFORD, VA. (WUSA9) - A domestic-related incident is under investigation in the Hampton Oaks in Stafford, Va. Monday morning, Stafford Fire said. 

The incident happened around 9:18 a.m. in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood, officials said. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories