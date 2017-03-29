Stafford Co. veteran fights for disability payments

(Photo: Andrews family) (Photo: (Photo: Andrews family))

STAFFORD CO. (WUSA9) - A Stafford County disabled veteran who adopted four of his six children is fighting the Veterans Administration over a huge shortage in payments.

Jim Andrews served two tours in Iraq with the Air Force which left him with PTSD and a knee injury. He is able to work, but disability payments help cover the cost of raising the Andrew's six children. Only two are biological.

"We wanted to adopt children that traditionally do not get adopted," said Andrews, adding that his wife was the inspiration behind the formation of their family.

"Black males and black sibling groups don't get adopted unless they get split up. Black males over the age of 12 almost never get adopted,” Andrews said. “We wanted to make sure, if we were going to adopt, we made a difference. Let somebody who wasn't going to get that chance.”

Their last adoption took place in 2011 and in 2012 they had Garrett. But two months ago, the VA stopped disability benefits for his six children and told him to pay back $22,272.95 to cover that past payments, as if the children never existed.

In a phone call to a VA debt collector, Andrews said the man, "asked me if I was going to set up a payment plan. And I said, 'sir, it's an erroneous charge. It's not…I shouldn't have to pay it back'...then he hung up on me.”

The problem started six months ago in September when Andrews received a notice from the VA wanting verification for his dependents for his disability benefits. He picked up the phone and called the 1-800 number provided. He said he thought he took care of it. Then in February and March, his disability payment was $500 short.

"When they asked for my marriage certification, they said, 'Oh, here it is.' The right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing," said Andrews.

He has since sent in all necessary documents, but has been told resolving it could take a long time.

Meanwhile, that $22,000 is due May 1.

WUSA9 contacted the VA and is waiting to hear back. Andrews also contacted his congressman Rep. Rob Wittman's office. A spokesman told WUSA9 that they are also contacting the VA to help Andrews.

