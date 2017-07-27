WUSA
Woman stabbed from behind near Metro parking garage

WUSA 10:21 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A woman was stabbed as she was walking on a path in Fair Oaks, Va. Monday, Fairfax police said. 

The stabbing happened on a path near Vaden Dr. and Saitsbury Dr., near the Vienna South Metro parking garage and the East Blake Lane Park. 

According to police, a woman in her 20’s was approached from behind and stabbed in the neck by an unknown man. The woman asked a passerby for help and the passerby flagged down officers.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for a man who is 5”4’ and wearing a black hoodie.

The incident appears to be random. 

