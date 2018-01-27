Springfield man dead after crash on Alban Road

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, VA. (WUSA9) - A 36-year-old Springfield man is dead after crashing into a tree off of the 8400 block of Alban Road.

The driver, Frege Adous, was traveling southbound in his 2014 Honda CR-V on Alban Road when he crossed over the double yellow line and left the road, before hitting the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Fairfax County police are investigating.

