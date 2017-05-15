Sources: Corey Stewart thinking of exiting race for governor

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Will Corey Stewart drop out of the race for Governor? Inside sources told WUSA9 that Stewart, one of the three Republicans running in the upcoming primary, is deciding whether or not to stay in the race. His campaign says Stewart will make an announcement on the subject on Facebook Monday at 7 p.m.

Sources also told WUSA9 that a Saturday protest in Charlottesville over plans to remove a monument of a Confederate general Robert E. Lee had an impact on Stewart who has led his own protest at the same statute.

But this weekend’s protest has drawn fire from Republican leaders. The protest included Richard Spencer, a white nationalist , a well-known white nationalist, and featured torches and chants of "you will not replace us" said CBS Charlottesville affiliate WCAV-TV.

"We will not be replaced from this park," Spencer told the crowd at an earlier rally on Saturday. "We will not be replaced from this world. Whites have a future. We have a future of power, of beauty, of expression," he said, according to the Washington Post.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer condemned the protest saying in a statement that it harkened “back to the days of the KKK."

"I want everyone to know this: We reject this intimidation," Signer said in the statement. "We are a welcoming city, but such intolerance is not welcome here."

Erich Reimer, chairman of the Charlottesville Republican Party, said in a statement that the "intolerance and hatred" that the protesters are seeking to promote is "utterly disgusting and disturbing beyond words," The Daily Progress newspaper reported.

Political operatives said Stewart must decide whether to disavow Spencer and the rhetoric that emerged at the protest, or embrace it and leave the governor’s race.

Stewart’s decision may come down to money. He has been struggling in fundraising against establishment candidate Ed Gillespie who has raised $3,795,776 compared to Stewart’s $811,327, according to the Virginia Public Action Project, VPAP.org. The third GOP candidate for governor is Frank Wagner who has raised only $510,808 to date.

