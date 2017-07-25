Sleeping toddler left in stroller at Potomac Mills Mall by daycare provider

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - A two-year old boy, sound asleep in his stroller, was found all abandoned at the food court in Potomac Mills Mall last week.
The director of the child's daycare provider, Christal Lundy, who runs Ebenezer Christian Academy in Woodbridge, Va. is now charged with felony child neglect.
It happened on July 17 at 1:42 p.m., according to Prince William County Police. Officers responded to a child neglect call and found the little boy was left unsupervised. Police say around 2:55 p.m., caretakers for the child returned to the mall when they discovered that the child was missing.
RELATED: Sheriff: 4-year-old fatally shoots himself at day care
The child was not hurt and his family was called to come and get him. Lundy was charged on July 21 and she turned herself in to police without incident. She was released on bond.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs