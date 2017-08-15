Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old

FAIRFAX CO., VA. (WUSA9) - The sketch of a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in the Alexandria area has been released.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said a stranger abducted the girl and sexually assaulted in the 6700 block of Tower Drive. At first, police said a family member noticed the child was missing. A short time later, the child resurfaced and told them what happened.

Tuesday, detectives will be canvassing the area where it happened.

At this time, the suspect has only been described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

