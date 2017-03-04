Employee dies after stabbing at Potomac Mills Mall

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - A man is dead after a stabbing that occurred outside the Burlington Coat Factory in Woodbridge, Prince William County Police said.

It happened at the Potomac Mills Mall in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Two employees confronted a suspected shoplifter as he was leaving the building. During the encounter, a struggle ensued and one of the employees was stabbed. The other was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly on foot, police said. They conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are searching for a black male, last seen wearing a fleece jacket and light blue jeans.

The name of the deceased employee has not yet been released.

(© 2017 WUSA)