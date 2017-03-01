Search for human remains in Fairfax County underway

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Detectives recently started searching for human remains in two areas of Fairfax County, police said.

The grounds of Holmes Run Park, near the 6000 block of Crater Place is being searched. Tysons Pimmit Park in the Falls Church area is also being searched, Fairfax County police said.

Police along with the homicide, gang unit, crime scene detectives and two "live find" and cadaver dog teams are helping with the search.

Authorities said the searches could take an extended amount of time.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

