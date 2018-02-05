School bus driver killed after being hit by bus in lot in Prince William County

BRISTOW, VA. (WUSA9) - A 62-year-old school bus driver is dead after being hit by another bus that was backing out from a lot in Prince William County Monday morning, school officials said.

The incident happened at the service bay at McCuin Transportation Center, located at 7900 Piney Branch Lane in Bristow, officials said. The investigation shows that a driver of a 2014 Freightliner school bus was backing out when another employee was standing behind the bus and was hit.

Prince William County police have identified the victim as a 62-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 60-year-old man was not hurt, police added. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We are all saddened by the loss of our PWCS family member and our thoughts are with his family, friends, coworkers and student passengers, Prince William County Public Schools said in a statement.

