Sales tax free weekend in Virginia is Aug. 4-6

VA. (WUSA9) - Classes haven't started yet, but the shopping has. Believe it or not, back-to-school time has arrived and in Virginia sales tax-free weekend starts Friday.
Friday through Sunday, you won't have to pay sales tax on school supplies that cost $20 or less, as well as clothing and shoes under $100.
In Maryland, the sales-tax exemption just applies to clothes under $100 and backpacks less than $40.
Maryland’s free sales tax holiday starts next Sunday, August 13, and runs for six days.
