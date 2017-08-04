Sales tax free weekend in Virginia is Aug. 4-6

(Photo: WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez) (Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

VA. (WUSA9) - Classes haven't started yet, but the shopping has. Believe it or not, back-to-school time has arrived and in Virginia sales tax-free weekend starts Friday.

Friday through Sunday, you won't have to pay sales tax on school supplies that cost $20 or less, as well as clothing and shoes under $100.

In Maryland, the sales-tax exemption just applies to clothes under $100 and backpacks less than $40.

Maryland’s free sales tax holiday starts next Sunday, August 13, and runs for six days.

